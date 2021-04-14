April 14, 2021

GOOD: New: Group to fight Democrat-CEO ‘wokism,’ ‘anti-Americanism.’

Fed up with corporate CEOs “caving into woke pressure” from liberals to cancel traditional values and question reasonable election reforms, the nation’s leading conservative group announced a new center to challenge the trend on Tuesday.

The American Conservative Union told Secrets that it is establishing the Center to Protect Voters and Their Voices to call out public companies that fall in behind Democratic efforts to radicalize the nation by shouting down opponents with charges of racism.

“There is nothing more important that we can focus on than this,” said Matt Schlapp, ACU’s chairman and the head of the group’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

The move follows a growing number of public corporations and outfits, including Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, and Major League Baseball, falling in line with Democrats to condemn election reforms in Georgia that a nonpartisan group praised this week for providing easy access to ballots.