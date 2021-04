NEVADA GOP CENSURES SECRETARY OF STATE OVER 2020 ELECTION: Biden took Nevada by 34,000 votes, even as more than 40,000 voters cast two or more ballots. Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, Gateway Pundit reports that Nevada’s lone GOP statewide office-holder is being censured by the party for failing to recognize the vote fraud staring her in the face. Uh, what took so long?