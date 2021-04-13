April 13, 2021

MORE ON THAT VANDERBILT STORY: When The Social Justice Mob Came For Me. “I’ve begun to believe that for some of my attackers, social justice is a cover for people who get pleasure from inflicting harm on others — straight-up bullying made a hundred times worse on social media. When did woke culture become so toxic? Some are cowards who hide behind an avatar. I am through being trampled on, but I shouldn’t have to fight back. When the social justice mob came for me, my university did nothing.”

Your university has chosen sides, and it’s not yours.