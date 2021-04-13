«
»

April 13, 2021

MORE ON THAT VANDERBILT STORY: When The Social Justice Mob Came For Me. “I’ve begun to believe that for some of my attackers, social justice is a cover for people who get pleasure from inflicting harm on others — straight-up bullying made a hundred times worse on social media. When did woke culture become so toxic? Some are cowards who hide behind an avatar. I am through being trampled on, but I shouldn’t have to fight back. When the social justice mob came for me, my university did nothing.”

Your university has chosen sides, and it’s not yours.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:13 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.