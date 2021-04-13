April 13, 2021

WELL, THIS IS THE 21st CENTURY, YOU KNOW: Nuro’s self-driving robot will deliver Domino’s pizza orders to customers in Houston.

Nuro’s R2 was the first driverless vehicle to receive regulatory approval from the US Department of Transportation last February, giving it a special exemption from federal safety requirements. Founded in 2018 by two former Google engineers, Nuro partnered with Domino’s in 2019 for the pizza delivery pilot in Houston, which is finally rolling out now.

Nuro vehicles are already being used for grocery deliveries and for deliveries from CVS Pharmacy stores in Houston. Last April, Nuro said it would use its vehicles to transport medical supplies around two California stadiums that were converted into treatment facilities for patients with COVID-19.

“This program will allow us to better understand how customers respond to the deliveries, how they interact with the robot and how it affects store operations,” Dennis Maloney, Domino’s chief innovation officer, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing how autonomous delivery can work along with Domino’s existing delivery experts to better support the customers’ needs.”