April 13, 2021

ANTITRUST: Google allegedly gave its ad system an advantage with a special project. “Texas thinks it might have an edge in its antitrust lawsuit against Google. MLex and the Wall Street Journal have found unredacted court documents showing that Google ran a program, Project Bernanke, that allegedly gave its ad purchasing system an edge over rivals. The internet giant used data from publishers’ ad servers to steer advertisers toward the price they’d have to pay for ad placements, but didn’t tell this to the publishers selling those ads. This amounted to insider trading, Texas claimed, as it could use exclusive info to undercut competing ad-buying systems and pay publishers less.”