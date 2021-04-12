April 12, 2021
SHOOTING AT A HIGH SCHOOL IN KNOXVILLE: Austin-East seems to be where shootings tend to happen, for whatever reason. No real details available, except that among those shot was a Knoxville Police Department officer.
