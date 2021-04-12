April 12, 2021

“UNITY” JUST MEANS “FALL INTO LINE.” Biden’s Gun-Limitation Schemes Make a Mockery of His ‘Unity’ Message: The president is picking fights with much of the population and further dividing the country.

Of course, politicians often rely not on a united population, but on one that’s fragmented in ways that help them attain and hold office. Despite his inaugural verbiage, that’s certainly what Joe Biden is doing. Like many of his predecessors, he strokes just enough of the population to maintain power while antagonizing the rest. That’s been an effective strategy for lots of political officials who don’t care about the long-term consequences, but it’s brought the country to brink of disaster and made thoughts of unity a national joke.

Or maybe they’re okay with the long-term consequences, which aren’t exactly unforeseeable.