April 12, 2021

BLACK BBC GUEST SUGGESTS ALL REPUBLICANS, ALL WHITE MALES ARE AUTOMATICALLY RACIST.

A Black woman who went on BBC as a guest opposite Eric Bolling, the former Fox News and Sinclair Broadcasting Group host — and a White male — basically said that if you’re Republican, you’re racist; if you’re a White male, and profess to care about the Black community, you’re a liar.

This is exactly what’s wrong with Democrats in America. They throw the race card wherever, whenever, at whomever they can, without care, concern or consideration for how wrong, how very wrong, they are — or how stupid it makes them sound.

Can’t make a logical argument? Accuse the other side of being racist. Can’t defend your view with facts? Label your verbal sparring opponent a racist.