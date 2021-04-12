April 12, 2021

NONSENSE. ONLY WHITE PEOPLE CAN COMMIT HATE CRIMES. ALL THE BEST PEOPLE SAY SO. The fact that diversity isn’t a solution to hate isn’t limited to police abuse cases. It extends to all hate crimes as tracked by the FBI.

Also, “hate” isn’t an “American disease.” Actually, it’s mostly a lefty political slogan. But to the extent that it’s a “disease” it’s a human problem, not an American one. The idea that America is a uniquely racist country is also a lefty political trope, exercised for purely self-serving reasons. None of this is about making things better for minorities, or anyone. It’s all about power.

But note this: “Diversity is at the core of our national hate-crime statistics as tracked by the FBI. In 2019, the latest year for which the FBI has released statistics, 10% of hate crimes were committed by Hispanics, 24% were committed by Blacks, and nearly 7% were committed by groups with multiple ethnicities.”

According to the FBI, black people, who are roughly 12% of the population, commit 24% of the hate crimes. USA Today probably deserves a medal just for being willing to mention this.

Plus: “The FBI statistics are no aberration. ‘In New York City, where anti-Asian hate crime soared nearly nine-fold in 2020 over the year before, only two of the 20 people arrested last year in connection with these attacks were white, according to New York Police Department data analyzed by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. Eleven were African Americans, six were white Hispanics and one was a Black Hispanic,’ reported Voice of America. . . . Too much of the coverage of hate in America frames the issue in black and white terms — a hateful white majority against beleaguered and innocent minorities. That doesn’t match the complex reality.”

That’s not the narrative we’re being sold, but the narrative we’re being sold is cooked-up political codswallop.