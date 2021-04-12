April 12, 2021

THIS COULD HAPPEN AGAIN: Think 2020 was bad? Historians say 536 was worst year ever to be alive. “In the spring of 536, a volcanic eruption triggered the Late Antique Little Ice Age (LALIA). . . . Weather patterns were severely affected by the blocked sunlight, leading to summer snowfall in China and the lowest temperature levels in more than 2,300 years, according to recorded historical accounts and climate reconstruction analysis. In the Middle East, China and Europe, a dense fog was an inescapable daily nightmare while widespread agricultural challenges in Ireland resulted in a ‘failure of bread from the years 536-539.'”

The world is better equipped to deal with something like this, but not that much better.