THEY CAN’T WIN IF THEY CAN’T CHEAT: Woke CEOs Gather to Fight Against Election Integrity Laws. “Some CEOs joined the Zoom conference from Augusta National Golf Course.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): The Woke CEOs want Democrats to win by means fair or foul because they have tied their fortunes to the Democratic Party, which is now the party of Wall Street, big corporations, and upscale whites. Alleged concern about minorities is just a smokescreen for what’s really going on.