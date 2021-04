THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN ONE ALLOWS STUPID PANIC TO SET IN: Covid Madness: People Fleeing a Volcanic Eruption Can’t Board the Rescue Vessels Until Vaccinated.

Illegal immigrants, OTOH don’t need to be vaccinated or even tested. Because you know, like BLM rioters, progressive invaders poor dispossessed refugees are immune. That Winnie the Flu virus must be sentient.