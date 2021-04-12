April 12, 2021

NO. IT JUST SHOWS WHAT AN OCCUPYING JUNTA CAN DO TO A NATION: Biden Shows Fragility of Our Constitutional Rights.

None of this is new. Occupying regimes in the service of an enemy always try to grind down a nation. Our rights are as valid as they ever were. Our government isn’t. And the institutions that facilitated the takeover might be corrupted beyond redemption. But none of this is the Constitution’s fault. The problem is ignoring the Constitution. (And the fingerprints on that knife in our back go back to Woodrow Wilson and FDR at least.)