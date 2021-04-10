«
April 10, 2021

REP. NANCY MACE: Vaccine Passports: When Fear Threatens Freedom.

If you’re about protecting people, why not “immunity passports?” People who have had Covid are, it seems, at least as protected as people who have had the vaccine. But nobody talks about that. WHO even changed the definition of “herd immunity” to only include vaccine-derived immunity.

Old:

New:

“I cannot say why, exactly, the WHO did this. Given the events of the past nine or ten months, however, it is reasonable to assume that politics are at play.”

