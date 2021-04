TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden suggests commercial aircraft will fly at 21,000 miles an hour in next decade. “The speed of 21,000 miles an hour roughly equates to Mach 28, or 28 times the speed of sound.”

Does this mean that if I “Imagine a world where you and your family can travel coast to coast, without a single tank of gas, or on a high-speed train close to as fast as you can go across the country in a plane,” Bidenrail will be moving at about Mach 27?