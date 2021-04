IF DE SANTIS SUED FOR LIBEL, IT WOULD BE A GREAT CHANCE TO OVERRULE ST. AMANT V. THOMPSON: Don’t kid yourself: There will be no consequences for the 60 Minutes hit job on Gov. DeSantis. And while I don’t think there are 5 votes on the court to overrule New York Times v. Sullivan, there might very well be 5 votes to overrule St. Amant, and return to a “reasonable person” standard for actual malice. More on that here.

UPDATE: Yep.