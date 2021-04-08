«
April 8, 2021

LIKE IT NEVER HAPPENED:

If you want to see how the liberal mind works look no further than the media. It’s not just how they cover what they cover, it’s what they cover in the first place. Sometimes, they go all in without regard to facts, and sometimes they rush to a story only to find it is not what they’d thought it to be, hoped it to be, and run away just as quickly. When they run away, the story disappears – like it never even happened.

The latest examples of these types of stories involve shootings and an attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Here’s another story likely to vanish “like it never happened:” Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, Fort Detrick Shooting Suspect: Five Fast Facts You Need to Know.

