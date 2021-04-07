April 7, 2021

IT’S ONLY A HATE CRIME WHEN IT ADVANCES THE NARRATIVE.

The New York Times has embraced the sudden interest in inner-city attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, in part because it can pretend the cause is Donald Trunmp.

He said Wuhan Flu!

But when police arrested and charged Donovan Lawson for attacking Lau, the New York Times changed its tune.

It isn’t a hate crime because Lawson is mentally ill.

And black.