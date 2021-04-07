April 7, 2021

MARGARET DUMONT HAS LEFT THE BUILDING: Top CNN Personality Leaves the Network, Burns the Place Down on the Way Out.

I’m sure getting pulled for someone as unimpressive as Jake Tapper stung a bit. Regardless, I find all this pretty funny. You can never be woke enough, and that’s true for CNN as well. They can virtue signal all day about women’s rights, but they’ll still be accused of misogynism at the end of the day because there’s no end point to this stuff. The grievances just keep flowing.

It’s also worth noting that [Brooke] Baldwin completely ripped the mask off in this interview. She outwardly praised liberal hacks like Stacey Abrams and Meagan Rapinoe, which isn’t surprising. I guess she’s no longer a “journalist” for the moment so she might as well let it rip.

As to where Baldwin goes from here, I’m not sure. She hasn’t made an announcement, but you can surmise it’ll probably involve some form of liberal activism. I mean, that’s what she was doing at CNN anyway.