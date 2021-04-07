Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
CHANGE: Quarterly Gun Sales Record Set. “Although few expected March 2020’s staggering and recor…
MY LATEST FOR PJ MEDIA’S VIP SUPPORTERS: If You’re Still Using Chrome, Google’s Latest Revelation Wi…
»
April 7, 2021
ON THIS DAY IN 1994:
The Rwandan genocide began
.
Tweet
Posted by
Gail Heriot
at 4:08 pm
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE