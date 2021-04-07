April 7, 2021

IT’S PROBABLY TIME TO STOP USING GOOGLE CHROME: EFF reports that a new kind of ad targeting is being released to random users, and the only solution to opt out is a bad one. (If you want to opt in, you conveniently need do nothing.) Probably the most mainstream drop-in replacement is Brave, which is what I use, and which works perfectly with most Chrome extensions, but there are other options as well. Note: you may want to avoid using Firefox after its maker, Mozilla, came out in favor of even “more than deplatforming” on the Internet earlier this year.