April 7, 2021

IT’S PROBABLY TIME TO STOP USING GOOGLE CHROME: EFF reports that a new kind of ad targeting is being released to random users, and the only solution to opt out is a bad one. (If you want to opt in, you conveniently need do nothing.) Probably the most mainstream drop-in replacement is Brave, which is what I use, and which works perfectly with most Chrome extensions, but there are other options as well. Note: you may want to avoid using Firefox after its maker, Mozilla, came out in favor of even “more than deplatforming” on the Internet earlier this year.

Posted by Robert Shibley at 11:21 am
