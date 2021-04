AIN’T THAT AMERICA: Mark Judge: Everybody Here Hates the Media, and Everybody Owns a Gun. “In a lot of movies there’s a scene where the protagonist is almost out of options. He goes to an old friend and says to them, ‘I can’t really get you involved in this. I just need you to trust me. I need a car and a place to stay for a few days.’ The friend replies, ‘You need a few bucks with that?’ That’s the kind of guy Rick is. The kind of guy our media hate and fear.”