«
»

April 6, 2021

AND THE HITS JUST KEEP ON COMING: CBS ‘News’ Deletes Tweet Advocating How Companies Can Oppose Georgia Republicans.

Related: CBS goes dark on DeSantis, avoids mentioning ’60 Minutes’ report on morning, evening news programs. Program accused of selectively editing governor’s remarks to imply ‘pay-for-play’ scheme.

And talk about burying the lede, CNN discovers that a channel besides Fox News exists:

Just think of the media as “‘Democrat activists in the propaganda field,’ certainly not reporters, or journalists. They need to be treated as what they are.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:43 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.