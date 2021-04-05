April 5, 2021

ANN ALTHOUSE GETS RID OF COMMENTS. “I didn’t try to skew the poll by telling you about the burden it has become for me. I just wanted to see what you thought, and it’s nice to know that the majority of poll-takers were happy with the experience I had worked so hard to create. The behind-the-scenes work for me isn’t something that should concern you. Quite the opposite. The backstage labor isn’t part of the show.”

I’m not close to doing that — though I admit it’s crossed my mind once or twice — but I get it. Mostly the comments are great, but some can kind of ruin things.