«

April 5, 2021

IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Could Boost Pelosi’s Investment Portfolio. “This is yet another example of Nancy Pelosi using her power to tax the middle class and personally profit from it.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 9:36 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.