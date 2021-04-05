April 5, 2021
IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Biden’s Infrastructure Plan Could Boost Pelosi’s Investment Portfolio. “This is yet another example of Nancy Pelosi using her power to tax the middle class and personally profit from it.”
