April 3, 2021

WHEN YOU’RE A DEMOCRAT WHO’S LOST THE WASHINGTON POST: Biden falsely claims the new Georgia law ‘ends voting hours early.’

On Election Day in Georgia, polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m ., and if you are in line by 7 p.m., you are allowed to cast your ballot. Nothing in the new law changes those rules.

“You can criticize the bill for many things, but I don’t think you can criticize it for reducing the hours you can vote,” said University of Georgia political scientist Charles S. Bullock III . He speculated that Biden may have been briefed on an early version of the bill — “there were 25 versions floating around” — and he did not get an update on the final version.

However, the law did make some changes to early voting. But experts say the net effect was to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit them.

More here: White House still lying about what Georgia’s election law says.

A leftover from yesterday but one that shouldn’t go by the boards. Not only is Biden consistently lying in interviews about what Georgia’s bill does to early-voting hours across the state, Jen Psaki backed up the lie at Thursday’s press briefing. WaPo fact-checker Glenn Kessler is getting exasperated: “It’s hard for any White House to admit error, especially when the president has three times repeated the falsehood,” he tweeted last night. “But this is becoming a pretty deep hole.”

This is more than just not wanting to admit error, though. This is a full-court press by Democrats to demagogue the new law as Jim Crow 2.0 in order to put pressure on the filibuster fans in their own Senate caucus to push H.R. 1 through. Lying to make the law sound worse than it is remains a key part of that strategy.

In fact, lefties were passing this clip around as evidence of Psaki pwning the Fox reporter, either oblivious to the fact that she was distorting what the law says about early voting or complicit in the lie themselves.