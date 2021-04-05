April 5, 2021

WORLD ENDS TONIGHT, WOMEN AND MINORITIES TO SUFFER MOST: Catherine Lhamon, the former Chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and now Biden’s “Deputy Director of the Domestic Policy Council for Racial Justice and Equity,” was quoted by ABC News a few days ago: “[P]ollution and the climate crisis disproportionately threaten the lives and livelihoods of Americans of color.”

Maybe. But a 2016 report of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights tried to prove exactly that, and ended up with data that showed just the opposite: The pollution it found was disproportionately in white areas. Of course, the Commission proceeded to ignore its own data.