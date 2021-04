WHY IS THE MLB PUNISHING A DEMOCRAT-MONOPOLY* CITY? MLB Moving All-Star Game from Atlanta over New Georgia Voting Law.

* So much so that Atlanta’s last Republican mayor left office in 1879.

UPDATE: From America’s Newspaper of Record: Actors Vow To Boycott Georgia And Only Film In The Xinjiang Region Of China.

MORE: Tom Cotton calls out MLB for punishing Georgia over voting law while partnering with communist China.