April 2, 2021

ELECTION DECIDED, NPR’S MODIFIED LIMITED HANGOUT EXPIRES: NPR issues stunning mea culpa after claiming Hunter Biden laptop story was ‘discredited’ by intelligence.

A book review of Hunter Biden’s memoir “Beautiful Things” initially dismissed the documents first reported in October by The Post.

“The laptop story was discredited by U.S. intelligence and independent investigations by news organizations,” the book review by NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving initially claimed.

The correction on the Thursday article now says, “A previous version of this story said U.S. intelligence had discredited the laptop story. U.S. intelligence officials have not made a statement to that effect.”

Although some Democrats claimed that the laptop may have been “Russian disinformation,” President Biden’s campaign, the White House and Hunter Biden have not denied the laptop belonged to Hunter.

In a new interview set to air in full Sunday on CBS, Hunter Biden admits that the laptop “certainly” could be his.