April 2, 2021

HIGHER EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Many of you have now read about the bizarre mistreatment of conservative law professor Tom Smith by my very own university. If you haven’t, it’s worth reading about.

Here’s the basic story: In response to demands by student activists, Tom is now officially “under investigation” for what the dean has termed “offensive language in reference to people from China.” Some of the students are calling for him to be fired. What Tom actually did is criticize the Chinese government, not the Chinese people. The dean’s insulting missive to the university community was just a silly misinterpretation.

Weirdly, even the students concede that Tom was referring to the Chinese government. Their argument is that by criticizing the Chinese government, Tom is adding fuel to the supposed Anti-Asian fire and thus putting them at risk.

This morning our local paper—the San Diego Union Tribune—published three op-eds on the Smith Affair. Yes, that’s one, two, three op-eds. If you have the time and the inclination, please feel free to leave a comment after one of the op-eds. I feel certain that woke USD officials do not spend a lot of time reading Instapundit. (That’s their loss.) But I bet they will be reading the comments at the San Diego Union Tribune.