March 31, 2021

FACEBOOK BAN ON PRESIDENT TRUMP EXTENDS TO INTERVIEWS OF TRUMP: At least if you are a member of “Team Trump,” affiliated with some campaign, or even a “former surrogate” (like there aren’t plenty of those hostile to the former president). And you will be punished if you don’t comply. This is an extremely bad idea in every way and it’s gonna get real weird if Trump runs for office (or is elected!) again. If you can imagine a world where such a situation doesn’t lead to an overreaching regulatory backlash by governments to prevent this, you have a better imagination than I do. Just imagine how this conversation’s going to go:

2024 Democrat Voter: “Trump loses again! The people have spoken!”

2024 Trump Voter: “You are telling me that this was a fair election and that I should think that this represents the will of the people when three giant companies colluded to ban my candidate from even appearing on the platforms where I get most of my news?”

How does that conversation end with any kind of agreement or shared sense of legitimacy of the U.S. government? Back away from the brink, folks!