«
»

March 31, 2021

THIS IS CNN: CNN Blows Minds With ‘Hard News’ Report About Assigning Sex.

Exit quote from CNN article: “It’s not possible to know a person’s gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:45 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.