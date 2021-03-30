March 30, 2021

MOST OF THEM WERE JUST PEOPLE IN THE PEOPLE’S HOUSE. Most Capitol protesters won’t be jailed. Media angry. “34 years ago the Supreme Court ruled that burning the flag is not a crime. The people who defended that decision now contend that waving a flag is. . . . The problem is there was no insurrection. Yes, 5 people died. 4 were protesters, including an unarmed Ashli Babbitt whom a Capitol Police officer shot and killed. The officer was never publicly named.”

Imagine if Derek Chauvin’s name had been kept secret for months.

Plus: “While violent assaults in the Capitol are rare, protests and acts of civil disobedience — such as disrupting congressional hearings or even House and Senate floor sessions, are more common. That means prosecutors and judges will have to weigh how much more punishment a Trump supporter who invaded the Capitol during the Electoral College count deserves than, say, an anti-war protester chanting at a CIA confirmation hearing or a gun-control advocate shouting in the middle of the State of the Union address.”

Well, obviously more, because Trump supporter.