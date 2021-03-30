March 30, 2021

FREEDOM! Legislators Override Kentucky Governor’s Veto of School Choice Bill. “The new law, originally House Bill 563, allows students in Kentucky public schools to switch school districts, and it creates a new tax-advantaged education savings program for families to use for private school tuition, to pay for tutoring, or to cover other educational expenses. . . . In vetoing the bill last week, Beshear, a Democrat, repeated tired arguments from teachers unions and public school superintendents who fear the erosion of their monopoly control over the state’s education spending.”

Plus: “Beshear’s veto demonstrated how the public school establishment continues to exert political pressure on states that try to give families more educational options. But the Kentucky legislature’s swift reversal suggests that the tide is turning.”

Teachers and public education in general have looked just terrible in the pandemic. It’s important to take advantage of the opportunities that presents.