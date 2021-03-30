March 30, 2021

GOOD TO KNOW: Apparently, having more women and “people of color” as traffic engineers is the No. 1 way to prevent pedestrian traffic fatalities. In Bloomberg today, a UConn law professor argues: “First, we need to diversify the people who codify road design. [The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials], the code councils and the federal agency writing the [Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices] are dominated by white, male engineers who are trained to prioritize driver speed. We need women, people of color, transit users and bike-pedestrian advocates to bring new perspectives and cultural competencies into the conversation.”