March 30, 2021

GOOD TO KNOW:  Apparently, having more women and “people of color” as traffic engineers is the No. 1 way to prevent pedestrian traffic fatalities.  In Bloomberg today, a UConn law professor argues:  “First, we need to diversify the people who codify road design.  [The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials], the code councils and the federal agency writing the [Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices] are dominated by white, male engineers who are trained to prioritize driver speed.  We need women, people of color, transit users and bike-pedestrian advocates to bring new perspectives and cultural competencies into the conversation.”

Posted by Gail Heriot at 4:58 pm
