March 30, 2021

ROGER SIMON: DeSantis Points the Way to a New Federalism.

On Monday, the Florida governor announced he would take an emergency executive action against vaccine passports, explaining it this way:

“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society.”

DeSantis has actually been leading the way against such passports for some time.

Meanwhile New York and the federal government are going in the opposite direction, working to launch the passports. New York is already experimenting with an Excelsior Pass for cellphones. The Biden administration is apparently cooperating with private industry in devising and actualizing their manufacture or similar for the entire country.

There’s something eerily similar in this to the Soviet internal passport, although it is yet more ominous because connected to the internet. It only takes a flick of the algorithm to add all sorts of restrictions or morph the passport into, almost inevitably over time, an American version of the “social credit” system already in use by the Chinese Communist Party.

(Sneaking off to Cancun without the second vaccine—four demerits. Disobeying the latest edict from Dr. Fauci—nine demerits. Driving a non-electric Harley—fourteen demerits. Attending an unlicensed school—sixty demerits. Reading books banned by Amazon—mortgage application denied.)

But this is only one of many escalating reasons for this New Federalism.

On multiple levels from election integrity to education to infrastructure the current federal administration is working in diametric opposition to the wishes of the citizens of a majority of the states.