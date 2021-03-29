March 29, 2021

FIRE THEM. FIRE THEM ALL. Oakland teachers refuse to return to school, despite getting COVID vaccine priority.

School officials on Thursday, were forced to cancel their previously scheduled reopening dates next week at six elementary schools and 10 preschools, reported the San Francisco Chronicle.

After seven months of distance learning, some students were supposed to be able to head back to in-person teaching on Tuesday, as agreed to by the district and unions.

But due to a lack of teachers willing to come back before April 14, high needs pupils, including homeless, foster and special needs students, will not be able to get into classrooms ahead of time, the newspaper reported.