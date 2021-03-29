«
»

March 29, 2021

SAY ANYTHING: Chris Wallace Falsely Claims New Georgia Law Bans Drinking Water While In Line For Voting.

The Fox News program doubled down on the false claim, publishing text from the bill that explicitly prohibits voters from being given food or drink in line after an on-air fact-check by Republican strategist Josh Holmes during its end-of-show panel.

The network’s post omitted key provisions of the law that provide exceptions to “poll officers” to give voters refreshments as long as they are not provided by political interest groups.

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:32 am
