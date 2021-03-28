March 28, 2021

BORDER TOUR: Senators heckled by ‘coyotes,’ Biden officials tried to block photos.

Republican senators on a two-day whirlwind tour of several border facilities were heckled by Mexican “coyotes” across the Rio Grande and told not to take photos of holding areas crammed with children.

One of the 18 senators on the fact-finding tour to South Texas, Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, told Secrets that a Biden aide involved in the tour asked that he delete his photos. Like others on the trip, he didn’t.

Inside a migrant processing and holding center in Donna, Texas, Braun said, “There was one of Biden’s representatives. I felt sorry for the lady because she actually talked to me about deleting a picture, but by the time she got to me, all those other pictures were taken, and that shows you the hypocrisy,” he said.

“None of us would have gone down there if we were going to be muzzled,” said Braun, who added that Border Patrol also asked that no photos were to be taken, but that “they were telling us that because they had to.”

Those photos showed children as young as 3 years old jammed into the facilities that Braun described as the worst situation for migrants in 20 years. He earlier provided Secrets with a video of migrants being held by the dozens under a bridge.