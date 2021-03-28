March 28, 2021

HOSANNA! BLESSED IS HE WHO COMES IN THE NAME OF THE LORD. For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Yet in only 5 days, he would die in the the most infamous unfair trial in all of history. Lots of lessons in this, of course, but it’s noteworthy how 2000-year-old repression and injustice doesn’t look all that different from today. Even on Palm Sunday itself, those representing the authorities of the time demanded Jesus stop his followers from spreading the word about “the mighty works” they had seen: “And some of the Pharisees in the crowd said to him, ‘Teacher, rebuke your disciples.'” He refused: “I tell you, if these were silent, the very stones would cry out.”

An example worth following.