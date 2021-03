WHAT COULD GO WRONG? US Special Operations Command welcomes aboard its new chief of diversity and inclusion (who compared Trump to Hitler):

Oh yeah, there’s that Facebook post that’s still up comparing Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump:

As you can see (as could Facebook’s fact-checkers), the “Bible” was obviously Photoshopped into Hitler’s hand, so it’s fake too.

Exit quote: “Well, at least we’ll be destroyed in an intersectional way.”