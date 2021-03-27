March 27, 2021

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden Goes Berserk on Georgia Election Law. “Biden can disagree with some of the provisions of the law, but nothing in the law justifies the racialist rhetoric. Georgia’s election integrity law is absolutely not ‘Jim Crow in the 21st Century,’ and it is far from un-American to defend election integrity. However, such rhetoric is not exactly surprising, coming from a president who has endorsed Marxist critical race theory. That ideology teaches that a hidden racism permeates American society, regardless of laws preventing discrimination.”