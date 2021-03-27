«
»

March 27, 2021

SO ANYONE CAN FIX ME WITH A FAKE ONE?   Vaccination Passports Are Coming Soon.

Because even if I break down and get the vaccine — not for the foreseeable — I will not get the stupid paper. Any real American should fake one.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:29 am
