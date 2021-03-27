March 27, 2021

KAROL MARKOWICZ: The Cuomo Scandals: This Is CNN.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a new scandal, and this one involves CNN. The Albany Times Union reports that, early in the Covid pandemic, Mr. Cuomo and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker directed high-level state health officials “to conduct prioritized coronavirus testing on the governor’s relatives as well as influential people with ties to the administration.”

Last spring the governor was often seen bantering on CNN with the host of “Cuomo Prime Time”—his younger brother, Chris. In the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, Andrew and Chris kept their spirits up by making jokes and ribbing each other. The host didn’t ask the governor tough questions about deaths in New York nursing homes.

“We generally do not get involved in the medical decisions of our employees,” CNN spokesman Matt Dornic said Wednesday of the latest controversy. “However, it is not surprising that in the earliest days of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, when Chris was showing symptoms and was concerned about possible spread, he turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would.”

Yet CNN was very much involved in the medical situation of this employee. The network literally made a show of it.