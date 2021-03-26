March 26, 2021

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: Does founder Matt Drudge even work at The Drudge Report anymore?

—Headline, the New York Post, November 28th, 2020.

The Drudge Report today:

He gazed up at the enormous face. O cruel, needless misunderstanding! O stubborn, self-willed exile from the loving breast! Two gin-scented tears trickled down the sides of his nose. But it was all right, everything was all right, the struggle was finished. He had won the victory over himself. He loved Big Brother.