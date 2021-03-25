March 25, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Jay Leno Apologizes for Jokes About One Ethnic Group Out of Many.

Jay Leno is guilty of nothing worse than being a lazy, overpaid hack. If you want to see him grovel for forgiveness, it should be for stealing Letterman’s spot on The Tonight Show.

Of course, Leno’s apology won’t keep people off his back. In 2019, a comedian named Shane Gillis was fired from Saturday Night Live, before he’d even appeared on a single episode, because of some Asian jokes. He apologized, but he got canned anyway. McCammond, the would-be Teen Vogue editor, also apologized for her Asian jokes, several times over the course of the past decade, and it didn’t do her any good either. An apology is just like blood in the water. It only stokes the frenzy.

Let this be a warning to you: Don’t make any jokes about eating dogs, or Jackie Chan, or being hungry an hour later, or anything that has to do with Asians. And whatever you do, don’t call COVID-19 “the Chinese virus” or “the Wuhan virus,” just because the virus indisputably originated in Wuhan, China. Just stop thinking about these things and feed the narrative, or you’ll be fed to it. The narrative has an insatiable appetite and will eat anyone or anything that stands in its way.

(Also, just because 10 white people were murdered in Boulder by a guy named Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, that doesn’t mean their race has anything to do with it. Uh, hello, they were white.)