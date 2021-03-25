March 25, 2021

JOSH BLACKMAN TO THE SUPREME COURT: There’s no time like the present to take a Second Amendment case. Thirteen years after Heller, it’s time for the Supreme Court to settle whether the Second Amendment applies outside the home.

Well, gun rights are distasteful to the Gentry Class, and as I explain in my The Judiciary’s Class War, the Supreme Court, like the rest of the judiciary, is fundamentally a Gentry Class institution no matter who appoints its members. That’s why non-textual rights, like abortion, that are important to the Gentry Class get more solicitude than textual rights, like the right to arms, that are not.