March 24, 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE MAYOR’S SOCIAL MEDIA POST REMOVED BY FACEBOOK:

A controversial post on Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker’s Facebook account is causing a stir. The post was removed by Facebook for violating community standards. However, Walker went to Twitter to show in a tweet what she had posted.

That’s quite an…interesting take on civic pride by Mayor Walker:





UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Flashback: Charlottesville report tells us what happens when the police fail to do their job. “When militia groups are doing the job of the police, that’s a bad sign.”

Advice to Charlottesville, and America: Don’t elect leaders who hate you.