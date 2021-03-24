March 24, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE MAYOR’S SOCIAL MEDIA POST REMOVED BY FACEBOOK:
A controversial post on Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker’s Facebook account is causing a stir.
The post was removed by Facebook for violating community standards. However, Walker went to Twitter to show in a tweet what she had posted.
That’s quite an…interesting take on civic pride by Mayor Walker:
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Flashback: Charlottesville report tells us what happens when the police fail to do their job. “When militia groups are doing the job of the police, that’s a bad sign.”
Advice to Charlottesville, and America: Don’t elect leaders who hate you.