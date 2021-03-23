March 23, 2021

SAY ANYTHING: Ilhan Omar Decries Whiteness Of Atlanta Shooter, Then Vilifies Focus On Race Of Boulder Shooter.

Related: I’m sure this is racist or something because reasons, even though it perfectly echoes the response to the Atlanta shootings: All 10 Boulder Colorado Victims Were White. It’s Time To End Anti-White Race Hate.

Also related:

Nowadays, when someone’s lecturing you about racism, it either means that they’re an idiot, or that they think you are.

Plus:

Also:

Bonus:

Our political class is constantly outputting racist garbage.