March 23, 2021

MOVING AT WARP SPEED: How Trump Got It Right, and Europe Fell Far Behind. “If ever there were a scenario under which the federal government should mobilize on a massive scale, and not pinch pennies, this was it. And if ever there were a time to cut through bureaucratic entanglements in order to hasten the achievement of a desperately urgent goal, this was it. The Trump administration recognized this, and many American lives have undoubtedly been saved as a result of their decisions.”